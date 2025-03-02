BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 497,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,523. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
