BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 497,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,523. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.