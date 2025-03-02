Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.6 days.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of MTTWF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Metro has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.45.
Metro Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.