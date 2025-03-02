Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.6 days.

Shares of MTTWF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Metro has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.45.

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

