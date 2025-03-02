iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 59,402,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,855,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

