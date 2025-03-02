Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the January 31st total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSAI. Morgan Stanley lowered Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
HSAI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 3,583,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,311. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
