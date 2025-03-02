MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 104.7% in February

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 11,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.17. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

INKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

