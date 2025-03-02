Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Grows By 125.0%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GATE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 1,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.
About Marblegate Acquisition
