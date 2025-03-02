Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Grows By 125.0%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GATE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 1,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

