Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance
IROHW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile
