Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

IROHW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

