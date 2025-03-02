Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Up 55.5% in February

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.
Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of RUNN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 172,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,846. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.
Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF
The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.