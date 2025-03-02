Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Up 55.5% in February

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Get Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF alerts:

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RUNN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 172,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,846. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This is a boost from Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.