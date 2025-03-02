Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Increases By 54.1%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Pixelworks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 263,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,321. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 111.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 48,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $41,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,715.95. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 965,889 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

