McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lessened by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.27.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

