Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $206.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

