Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Rectitude Stock Down 8.5 %
Rectitude stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 14,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Rectitude has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.68.
About Rectitude
