Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rectitude Stock Down 8.5 %

Rectitude stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 14,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Rectitude has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

