Critical Comparison: Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $502,000.00 3.52 -$8.85 million ($6.18) -0.08 Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares $572,291.00 23.63 N/A N/A N/A

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,764.74% -244.82% -127.10% Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,968.64%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded on November 2, 2022 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

