Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,125,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,422,000 after buying an additional 115,849 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $474.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.59 and its 200 day moving average is $557.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $437.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

