Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
