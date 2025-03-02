Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the third quarter worth $840,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

