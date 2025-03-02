Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

