Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rises By 192.5%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kingfisher Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 131,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
Kingfisher Company Profile
