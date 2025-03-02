Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rises By 192.5%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 131,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

