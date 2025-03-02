Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NSANY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.72. 269,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

