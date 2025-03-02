Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

GPIQ traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 229,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,375. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

