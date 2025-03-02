Healthcare Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Alphabet, Salesforce, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks represent shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or management of health-related products and services, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment, and healthcare facilities. These stocks are often influenced by factors like regulatory changes, advances in medical research, and shifts in demographics, making them a distinct sector within the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. 48,075,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,968,451. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,860,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,226. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $284.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.58.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.95. 6,141,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.04. The firm has a market cap of $437.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

