Sherman Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,015 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.2% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.28.

LLY opened at $920.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $848.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

