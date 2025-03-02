Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Charles River Laboratories International are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that conduct research and development in the field of biotechnology, focusing on innovations such as new drugs, therapies, and medical technologies. These stocks can be highly volatile due to the inherent risks of scientific breakthroughs, regulatory approvals, and clinical trial outcomes, but they also offer the potential for significant rewards if novel treatments succeed in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.95. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $369.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,396. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.37 and its 200 day moving average is $565.17.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.73. 3,819,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.01. 4,191,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

