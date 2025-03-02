Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $31,185,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

