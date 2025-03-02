Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 16,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,052. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

