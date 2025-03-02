IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $144.65 during trading hours on Friday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $137.20 and a 52-week high of $180.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

