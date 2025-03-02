Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,024. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $516.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

