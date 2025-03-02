Hickory Point Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

