Short Interest in Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Expands By 160.0%

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Themes Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
SPAM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.
Themes Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Cybersecurity ETF
About Themes Cybersecurity ETF
The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.
