Short Interest in Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Expands By 160.0%

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPAM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Cybersecurity ETF

About Themes Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Themes Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:SPAM Free Report ) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 19.79% of Themes Cybersecurity ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.

