Short Interest in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Grows By 177.7%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 177.7% from the January 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Singularity Future Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 28,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,663. Singularity Future Technology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 132.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

