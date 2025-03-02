Maia Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

