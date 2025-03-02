iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,619,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,075.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJH opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

