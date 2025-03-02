RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Up 146.5% in February

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,500 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the January 31st total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

RemeGen Stock Performance

RemeGen stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. RemeGen has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

RemeGen Company Profile

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

