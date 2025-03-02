Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $903,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.25. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

