SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCIA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.92. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.