RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Up 107.0% in February

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 100.0 %

Shares of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,332. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

