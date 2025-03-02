Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

