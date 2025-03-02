4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

FDMT stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

