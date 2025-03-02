AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 115,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.