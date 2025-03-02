Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 134 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

URI opened at $642.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.48 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.19.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

