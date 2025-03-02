Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 158.9% in February

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.86. 154,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $119.24.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.6907 dividend. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

