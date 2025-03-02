Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.6 days.

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIF stock remained flat at $61.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. Soitec has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $143.56.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

