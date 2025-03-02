Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.6 days.
Soitec Price Performance
SLOIF stock remained flat at $61.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. Soitec has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $143.56.
Soitec Company Profile
