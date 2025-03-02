Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,433 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 240.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $389.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

