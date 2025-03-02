SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $248.71 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.52 and its 200 day moving average is $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

