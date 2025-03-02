CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $389.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.05, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

