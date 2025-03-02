Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $298.63 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.26 or 0.02695309 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00009014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.03881923 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $13,493,637.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

