NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.10 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and approximately $252.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,237,964,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,217,163 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,237,871,227 with 1,188,101,492 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.30237392 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $174,203,860.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

