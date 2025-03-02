0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $423,476.38 and approximately $19.58 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

