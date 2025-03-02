United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY) vs. Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Head-To-Head Survey

United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY – Get Free Report) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

United Overseas Bank has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Overseas Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Overseas Bank N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 23.64% 16.95% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Overseas Bank $20.86 billion 2.28 $4.25 billion N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) $17.47 billion 1.54 $3.30 billion SEK 2.93 8.15

This table compares United Overseas Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Overseas Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Overseas Bank and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Overseas Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00 Swedbank AB (publ) 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

United Overseas Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of SEK 1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of United Overseas Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Overseas Bank beats Swedbank AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment offers financing, trade, cash management, and capital markets solutions, as well as advisory and treasury products for medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors, and property funds. The company’s Global Markets segment provides foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products; and manages funding and liquidity. Its Other segment offers investment management, property, and insurance services. The company also provides mobile and internet banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 500 branches, including wealth and privilege banking centres, private bank suites, business and commercial banking centres, and offices in 19 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America; and approximately 1.4 million automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as United Chinese Bank and changed its name to United Overseas Bank Limited in 1965. United Overseas Bank Limited was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management services, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers pension insurance and plan, life, endowment insurance, and personal insurance products; investment management, investment banking, and mortgage lending services; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as Internet and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

