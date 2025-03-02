US Bancorp DE Acquires 976 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 64,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $11,321,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 92,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,366 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $386.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.22. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.