SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

